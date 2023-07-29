BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China hopes France can help take heat out of relations with EU

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2023 05:41pm
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng (R) with French Minister of Economy and Finances Bruno Le Maire attend the 9th China-France High Level Economic and Financial Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on July 29, 2023. AFP PHOTO
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng (R) with French Minister of Economy and Finances Bruno Le Maire attend the 9th China-France High Level Economic and Financial Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on July 29, 2023. AFP PHOTO

BEIJING: China hopes France can “stabilise the tone” of EU-China relations, vice-premier He Lifeng told a senior French minister in Beijing on Saturday, as European leaders debate how to “de-risk” but also cooperate with the world’s second-largest economy.

He also told Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire that China is willing to deepen cooperation with France in traditional areas such as finance as well as in science and technological innovation, in contrast with Beijing’s more cautious though candid talks with visiting top U.S. officials.

“It is hoped that France will stabilise the tone of friendly cooperation between China and the EU,” He said in opening remarks before an afternoon of discussions at Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guest house, adding that China believes its bilateral ties with France “have a good foundation”.

While recent visits to China by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hinged on talk of “decoupling”, France’s top trade official suggested a “deadline of the end of 2024 to reinforce our economic and financial operations”, ahead of the two countries’ ninth Economic and Financial Dialogue.

China is France’s third largest trade partner behind the European Union and the United States, but French firms are becoming increasingly concerned they could get caught in the crossfire of rising rivalry between the world’s two economic superpowers.

European Union governments last month also approved an 11th tranche of sanctions against Russia that could hit Chinese firms considered to be circumventing measures already in place.

Le Maire said the three challenges the two countries should work together on are the green transition, reorganisation of value chains, and technological revolution, while also raising market access issues for French companies in the banking, nuclear, cosmetics and agricultural industries.

“It is essential to think about the expansion and deepening of economic and financial cooperation between France and China,” La Maire said. “We would like to welcome major new investments from China to French territory.”

In a news conference after the discussions, Le Maire said important advances had been made in French-Chinese relations in the cosmetics, aerospace, food and beverages, and finance sectors, while He said the Chinese side appreciated France’s decision to extend Huawei 5G licences in some cities.

China’s He told his guests the meeting was a “positive signal that China and France will work together to address challenges and inject stability into an uncertain world”, which has “accelerated into a new situation of instability and uncertainty” not seen in 100 years.

france He Lifeng China France relation Le Maire

Comments

1000 characters

China hopes France can help take heat out of relations with EU

Over Rs50,000 cash withdrawals thru credit cards/ATMs: Non-filers to pay 0.6pc WHT: FBR

Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow to attend CPEC celebrations

Caretaker prime minister: Only politicians on PPP-PML(N) shortlist for slot

Three terrorists killed in Khyber, South Waziristan District: ISPR

China approves 60 more G-B orchards for cherry import

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invites Japan to resume investment

Bangladesh police clash with protesters blockading capital

Energy ministry (PD): ECC approves Rs2.275bn TSG for uplift schemes’ execution

Fed officials spar over banking reform in rare open meeting

Court’s permission mandatory: Extracting data from suspect’s phone illegal: LHC

Read more stories