BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to arrive in Pakistan today to attend CPEC celebrations

  • He Lifeng has played a prominent role in China’s international economic relations and implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative
BR Web Desk Published July 29, 2023 Updated July 30, 2023 12:02pm

Chinese Vice Premier, He Lifeng, will arrive in Pakistan today for a three-day visit to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Foreign Office (FO) announced on Saturday that the Chinese vice premier would be in Pakistan from July 30 (today) to August 1 (Tuesday) to attend a ceremony celebrating 10 years of CPEC as the chief guest.

During his visit, He Lifeng will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Vice Premier He Lifeng has played a prominent role in China’s international economic relations and implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, of which CPEC is a flagship project.

As the Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (2017-23), he was instrumental in the planning and execution of multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan.

“ Pakistan and China exchange high-level visits and dialogue regularly, the foreign office said, highlighting the importance of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two nations.

These visits are also intended to reaffirm support for each other's core interests, enhance economic and financial cooperation, advance high-quality development of CPEC, and explore new ways to strengthen ties between the two countries, the FO statement added.

Pakistan China ties

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to arrive in Pakistan today to attend CPEC celebrations

PM Shehbaz says inefficiency, mismanagement of PTI’s govt cost country dearly

Over Rs50,000 cash withdrawals thru credit cards/ATMs: Non-filers to pay 0.6pc WHT: FBR

Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine

China hopes France can help take heat out of relations with EU

Caretaker prime minister: Only politicians on PPP-PML(N) shortlist for slot

Israel to build $27bn rail expansion, eyes future link to Saudi Arabia

Three terrorists killed in Khyber, South Waziristan District: ISPR

Morocco's Benzina makes history with hijab at Women's World Cup

China approves 60 more G-B orchards for cherry import

Read more stories