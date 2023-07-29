BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia set to manufacture, export missiles to US: report

Reuters Published 29 Jul, 2023 08:44am

SYDNEY: Australia is set to manufacture missiles for U.S. military forces under a joint plan between the close allies, the Sydney Morning Herald reported late on Friday.

Under the plan, set to be announced as part of the annual Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) dialogue, Australia will develop a local missile manufacturing industry within two years, the report said.

Australia’s Defence Department did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the report.

Masood Khan meets key US lawmakers to boost ties

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Queensland state for the AUSMIN talks with their Australian counterparts.

Progress on a deal for the U.S. to sell nuclear powered submarines to Australia, regional security and clean energy are the focus of this year’s dialogue.

It is the first time Australia has hosted the high-level meeting since 2019 due to the COVID-19 disruption.

Following the two-day talks that end on Saturday, Defence Minister Richard Marles and Austin are set to travel to north Queensland where Australian and US military are taking part in the ‘Talisman Sabre’ war games, along with 11 other nations.

The talks were overshadowed after an Australian Defence Force (ADF) helicopter participating in Talisman Sabre crashed into the ocean off the coast of Queensland late on Friday, with at least four people onboard feared dead.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Saturday morning that the delegates met “with heavy hearts” in the wake of the crash.

“It is this stark reminder of the risk that the men and women who serve us take,” she said at the talks.

australia United States missiles Antony Blinken Lloyd Austin

Comments

1000 characters

Australia set to manufacture, export missiles to US: report

Over Rs50,000 cash withdrawals thru credit cards/ATMs: Non-filers to pay 0.6pc WHT: FBR

Caretaker prime minister: Only politicians on PPP-PML(N) shortlist for slot

Arrest warrants for PTI chief suspended by ECP

Energy ministry (PD): ECC approves Rs2.275bn TSG for uplift schemes’ execution

Fed officials spar over banking reform in rare open meeting

China approves 60 more G-B orchards for cherry import

Youm-e-Ashur today

Court’s permission mandatory: Extracting data from suspect’s phone illegal: LHC

Palestinian people: Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for crimes

Syria payments: American families of IS victims sue cement maker Lafarge

Read more stories