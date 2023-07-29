OIC’s extraordinary CFM moot on 31st

ISLAMABAD: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary virtual session for the Council of Foreign Ministers of Member States (CFM) on July 31 to discuss the repeated incidents of desecration and burning of copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

This session has been convened at the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, and the Republic of Iraq. This urgent meeting of ministers has been called in response to the final statement issued by the OIC Executive Committee after an extraordinary meeting held at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah on July 02, this year.

The statement addressed the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden and called for high-level emergency meetings as needed.

The meeting is being held considering the OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha’s consultations with the member states regarding the implementation of the final statement issued by the Executive Committee.