CEO KP-EZDMC meets Marwat

PESHAWAR: The Chief Executive Officers (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak had meeting with the newly appointed Minister for Industries & Commerce, Matiullah Marwat and congratulated him on assuming the charge of the portfolio.

Matiullah Marwat had recently joined the provincial cabinet after de-notification of the former caretaker minister Mohammad Adnan Jalil. During the meeting, the minister was apprised of the KPEZDMC’s activities.

Talking to the CEO KP-EZDMC, the provincial minister appreciated the commendable efforts of the company in fostering development, with a special emphasis on the management’s pivotal role in achieving remarkable milestones over such a short span of time.

The minister applauded the leadership of the current management and appreciated that KP-EZDMC has transformed into a self-sustainable company.

