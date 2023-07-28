BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble falls past 91 vs dollar to over 1-week low as tax period ends

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2023 05:40pm

The rouble weakened past 91 against the dollar on Friday to a more than one-week low as a favourable tax period drew to a close, with the Russian currency unable to eke out any significant gains from high oil prices.

By 1215 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 91.10, earlier hitting its weakest point since July 20.

It had lost 0.4% to trade at 100.37 versus the euro and shed 0.5% against the yuan to 12.71.

Russian rouble steadies near 90 vs dollar

The rouble has been weakening this year as exports fall and imports recover. It hit a more than 15-month low in early July as pressure increased sharply following an abortive armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in late June.

Last week’s larger-than-expected, 100-basis-point interest rate hike by the Bank of Russia to 8.5% had limited immediate impact on the currency, but higher rates should lend the rouble support as they make investment in Russian assets more attractive.

Support from taxes due on Friday, where exporters usually convert foreign currency revenue to meet local liabilities, is set to wane.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.2% at $84.11 a barrel. It hit a more than three-month high in the previous session.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.3% to 1,036.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% higher at 2,996.8 points, earlier passing the 3,000-point threshold for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Some large companies announcing the resumption of dividend payments in June and July has supported the index, as have some corporate earnings, but it remains well below the record highs above 4,000 points hit in late 2021, stung by geopolitics.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble falls past 91 vs dollar to over 1-week low as tax period ends

Rs1.22trn uplift plans approved by outgoing govt

Bangladesh opposition holds protests to demand resignation of PM

Saudi summons Danish diplomat to protest desecration of Holy Quran

UAE market closes higher on rate pause optimism

Toyota’s global sales rise 5.1% to 4.9mn in first half of 2023

India-Pakistan tie among World Cup matches set to be rescheduled

G20 environment ministers race to reach climate consensus

Windfall profits of sectors/industries ‘Additional Tax’ applicable for last three tax years from TY23

Classified information disclosure: Senate passes bill proposing up to 5 years in jail

MPS on Monday: Analysts give mixed views on policy rate

Read more stories