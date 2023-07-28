BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ashura: Punjab CM reviews security plan

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2023 03:03am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding peace and security in which a detailed review of the security plan was conducted to ensure the protection of the life and property of the public, especially during Muharram-ul-Haram, specifically on the day of Ashura.

The meeting also discussed measures taken for the protection of foreign nationals, particularly Chinese citizens. It was decided that complete restrictions on drone coverage will be imposed during processions and gatherings on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. The law enforcement agencies, including the Army, Rangers, and Police will hold a flag march.

The CM instructed all commissioners and RPOs to prepare necessary contingency plans in view of possible rains during the processions and gatherings. He emphasized that the security plan put in place for the protection of the public during Muharram must be implemented without any compromise, and the code of conduct must be strictly enforced.

He also emphasized that mosques, imambargahs, and other places of worship should receive special attention regarding security measures. Members of the peace committees and elected representatives should play a proactive role in promoting religious harmony, he added.

Regarding the protection of foreign nationals, especially Chinese citizens, the chief minister directed to follow the SOPs.

Additionally, in response to the events of May 9, the meeting ordered the monitoring of the performance of district JITs and reviewed the progress in prosecuting those involved in the incidents of May 9. The IG police provided a briefing on the security arrangements during Muharram, and civil and military officials also presented their reports.

Moreover, the CM chaired the 6th meeting of the cabinet standing committee on finance and development which accorded in principle approval for the construction of a flood protection embankment in Chiniot’s rural area to safeguard them from the flood. The CM directed that immediate action should be taken to build a flood protection embankment in Chiniot, otherwise, other remaining rural areas might also get submerged.

The meeting also approved restoration project for channels, drains, and drainage affected by floods in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. Moreover, the meeting decided to include Signal Free Corridor Project from Main Boulevard Gulberg (Center Point) to Walton Road (Defence Morr), Bedian Road Roundabout Underpass Project and the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop (SL-3) Project from Raiwind Road to Multan Road in the ADP.

An allocation of Rs 1.80 billion was approved for the construction of the new emergency and trauma center at Jinnah Hospital. Additionally, a cardiac unit will also be established in the new emergency.

Furthermore, the meeting granted approval to create 515 new vacancies for nurses in hospitals of specialized healthcare and medical education dept to manage ICUs’ patient care. It was also approved to convert 200-bedded Attock, Bahawalnagar, and Layyah Maternal and Child Hospitals into General Hospitals.

For the Punjab Family Planning Programme, the meeting approved the nomination of the competent authority for signing an agreement on the World Bank programme and authorized the re-release of funds for achieving sustainable development objectives. Thirteen positions for Chief Engineer Power’s Re-Consultation Cell in the Energy Department were also approved for recruitment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Muharram ul Haram Ashura Mohsin Naqvi May 9

Comments

1000 characters

Ashura: Punjab CM reviews security plan

Classified information disclosure: Senate passes bill proposing up to 5 years in jail

MPS on Monday: Analysts give mixed views on policy rate

Senate body approves ‘Imports and Exports (Control) Bill 2023’

Windfall profits of sectors/industries ‘Additional Tax’ applicable for last three tax years from TY23

Public, private firms alike: Reintroduced tax on bonus shares applicable

Tariff determination: Nepra backs ‘SOFR’ benchmark in place of Libor

Greenfield refinery project in Balochistan: 4 SOEs to join hands

PM ties prosperity to implementation of SIFC vision

Caretaker setup: PML-N, PPP yet to find common ground

Sales tax audit procedure redefined

Read more stories