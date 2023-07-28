Ashura: Punjab CM reviews security plan

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding peace and security in which a detailed review of the security plan was conducted to ensure the protection of the life and property of the public, especially during Muharram-ul-Haram, specifically on the day of Ashura.

The meeting also discussed measures taken for the protection of foreign nationals, particularly Chinese citizens. It was decided that complete restrictions on drone coverage will be imposed during processions and gatherings on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. The law enforcement agencies, including the Army, Rangers, and Police will hold a flag march.

The CM instructed all commissioners and RPOs to prepare necessary contingency plans in view of possible rains during the processions and gatherings. He emphasized that the security plan put in place for the protection of the public during Muharram must be implemented without any compromise, and the code of conduct must be strictly enforced.

He also emphasized that mosques, imambargahs, and other places of worship should receive special attention regarding security measures. Members of the peace committees and elected representatives should play a proactive role in promoting religious harmony, he added.

Regarding the protection of foreign nationals, especially Chinese citizens, the chief minister directed to follow the SOPs.

Additionally, in response to the events of May 9, the meeting ordered the monitoring of the performance of district JITs and reviewed the progress in prosecuting those involved in the incidents of May 9. The IG police provided a briefing on the security arrangements during Muharram, and civil and military officials also presented their reports.

Moreover, the CM chaired the 6th meeting of the cabinet standing committee on finance and development which accorded in principle approval for the construction of a flood protection embankment in Chiniot’s rural area to safeguard them from the flood. The CM directed that immediate action should be taken to build a flood protection embankment in Chiniot, otherwise, other remaining rural areas might also get submerged.

The meeting also approved restoration project for channels, drains, and drainage affected by floods in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. Moreover, the meeting decided to include Signal Free Corridor Project from Main Boulevard Gulberg (Center Point) to Walton Road (Defence Morr), Bedian Road Roundabout Underpass Project and the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop (SL-3) Project from Raiwind Road to Multan Road in the ADP.

An allocation of Rs 1.80 billion was approved for the construction of the new emergency and trauma center at Jinnah Hospital. Additionally, a cardiac unit will also be established in the new emergency.

Furthermore, the meeting granted approval to create 515 new vacancies for nurses in hospitals of specialized healthcare and medical education dept to manage ICUs’ patient care. It was also approved to convert 200-bedded Attock, Bahawalnagar, and Layyah Maternal and Child Hospitals into General Hospitals.

For the Punjab Family Planning Programme, the meeting approved the nomination of the competent authority for signing an agreement on the World Bank programme and authorized the re-release of funds for achieving sustainable development objectives. Thirteen positions for Chief Engineer Power’s Re-Consultation Cell in the Energy Department were also approved for recruitment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023