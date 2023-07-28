BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
Public-sector BPS teachers: NA body directs HEC to approve promotion policy within a week

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2023 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly’s Special Committee (NASC) on aggrieved government employees led by MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to approve the promotion policy for the public sector BPS teachers within a week. The meeting of NASC was held in the parliament lodges in Islamabad and attended by the members of the committee.

On special invitation, the leadership of All Pakistan Universities BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA) led by APUBTA President Dr Samiur Rahman, Secretary General Dr Imtiaz Ahmad, Dr Asif Jan, Dr Iqbal Ahmad, Dr Akhtar Hussain, and Jawad Khan also attended the meeting.

The officials of the HEC led by Nasir Shah Khattak apprised the committee regarding the demands of APUBTA and the written agreement signed between HEC, APUBTA and FAPUASA leadership.

The committee chair expressed his deep concerns over the absence of a promotion policy for the most learned segment of society.

He endorsed the concerns and demands of APUBTA leadership regarding the service structure of 50,000 BPS faculty members, both PhD and non-PhD, employed in about 150 public sector universities in Pakistan.

In response to the presented matters, the chair issued a directive to the HEC, instructing them to approve of the promotion policy for the aforementioned faculty members within one week and report to the committee.

