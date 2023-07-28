BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Determination of status of non-residents in Pakistan: Amendments to definition of PE shall apply

Sohail Sarfraz Published 28 Jul, 2023 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: The amendments in the definition of Permanent Establishment (PE) shall apply for determination of status of the non-residents in Pakistan.

The FBR has issued circular No 2 of 2023 (Income Tax) to explain important amendments made in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 (the Ordinance) through Finance Act 2023.

The FBR stated that in order to enlarge the scope of definition of PE, Finance Act has made amendment in section 2(al) of the Ordinance by removing word “fixed” wherever appearing in the definition. In the existing definition the word “fixed” preceded the word “place”.

Hence, in the existing definition scope was limited to fixed place of business. In the present world non-residents also carry out business in other countries or territories through virtual presence or non-fixed presence, hence; the amendment is made to cater to new reality.

Consequently, the second amendment is also made in the definition by enlarging the scope of PE to “virtual business presence”.

The new clause (bb) has been inserted after the clause (ba) to define the virtual business presence in Pakistan as any business where transactions are conducted through the internet or any other electronic medium, with or without physical presence.

Further, a third amendment has also been made in clause (d) of sub-section (41) of section 2 of the Ordinance. This clause includes the furnishing of services, including consultancy services, by any person through employees or other personnel engaged by the person for such purpose in the definition of PE.

In the clause word “entity” has been inserted after the word personnel. Therefore, furnishing of services including consultancy services through an entity in Pakistan is now covered under the definition of PE.

The definition of PE as amended shall apply for determination of status of the non-residents in Pakistan as regards existence of PE, however; the definition shall be applied based on facts of each case and in accordance with relevant provisions of applicable Agreement for Prevention and Avoidance of Double Taxation between Pakistan and the country/state of the non-resident person, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 Permanent Establishment non residents in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Determination of status of non-residents in Pakistan: Amendments to definition of PE shall apply

Classified information disclosure: Senate passes bill proposing up to 5 years in jail

MPS on Monday: Analysts give mixed views on policy rate

Senate body approves ‘Imports and Exports (Control) Bill 2023’

Windfall profits of sectors/industries ‘Additional Tax’ applicable for last three tax years from TY23

Public, private firms alike: Reintroduced tax on bonus shares applicable

Tariff determination: Nepra backs ‘SOFR’ benchmark in place of Libor

Greenfield refinery project in Balochistan: 4 SOEs to join hands

PM ties prosperity to implementation of SIFC vision

Caretaker setup: PML-N, PPP yet to find common ground

Sales tax audit procedure redefined

Read more stories