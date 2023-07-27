Intra-day update: KSE-100 retreats slightly after over 700-point gain

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its bullish momentum with the benchmark KSE-100 Index hovering well above the 47,000 level during the trading session on Thursday.

At around 1:40pm, the benchmark index was hovering around 47,359.89, an increase of 677.37 points or 1.45%.

It retreated slightly as the session drew to a close, but was still hovering over the 47,000 level at around 2:20pm.

KSE-100 up 265 points, settles near 46,700

If sustained, the gains would enable the KSE-100 Index to close over the 47,000 level for the first time in 21 months.

Buying was witnessed across index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs.

Profit-taking meant the index slid slightly after noon, but renewed interest was seen among index-heavy PSO, OGDC, and PPL shares as reports circulated over Saudi Arabia’s planned refinery in Pakistan.

Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, told Business Recorder there are reports that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the $10-billion Saudi oil refinery is expected to be signed today.

“The MoU will feature the Saudi government and Pakistan’s E&P giants including Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pak-Arab Refinery (PARCO) and Government Holding Private Company Limited (GHPL),” said Rauf.

“Market sentiment has already been positive after the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

“Additionally, the finance ministry also conducted a meeting on the energy sector, and the market expects circular debt issues of energy companies would improve.”

Arif Habib Limited (AHL) Head of Research Tahir Abbas also echoed the view.

“After the IMF agreement, the energy sector has been in the limelight,” Abbas told Business Recorder. “Investors are seen taking key interest.

“With the focus on resolving the circular debt issue, the entire energy chain is in focus. The oil/gas sector and exploration companies in particular are seeing heavy interest.”

In a notice to the PSX close to 2pm, OGDCL informed that a MoU has been signed between itself and Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

Under the MoU, the two companies agreed on cooperation and collaboration and a joint investment strategy for setting up a greenfield refinery project in Balochistan under a consortium arrangement with foreign investors, the notice said.

Experts also attributed the KSE-100’s run to the news of loan rollover from China’s EXIM Bank, corporate earnings among other positive triggers.

In a post on Twitter, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday announced that China’s EXIM Bank has rolled over principal payments of loans worth $2.4 billion for two years.

“Chinese EXIM Bank has rolled over for 2 years principal amounts of following loans totalling $2.4 billion which are due in next 2 fiscal years i.e. FY2023-24: $1.2 billion; FY2024-25: $1.2 billion,” said Dar.

This is an intra-day update