BAFL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.11%)
BIPL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.32%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.3%)
DGKC 54.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.74%)
FABL 25.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.45%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
HBL 90.10 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (5.88%)
HUBC 84.49 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.76%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 31.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
OGDC 92.25 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (6.28%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 91.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.64%)
PPL 73.20 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.72%)
PRL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 45.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
SSGC 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.87%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
TRG 104.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,791 Increased By 48.3 (1.02%)
BR30 16,859 Increased By 411.3 (2.5%)
KSE100 47,127 Increased By 444.4 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,823 Increased By 131.1 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

China’s EXIM Bank has rolled over $2.4bn loans, says Ishaq Dar

  • Pakistan will only make interest payments in both years, the finance minister adds
BR Web Desk Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 11:40am

China’s EXIM Bank has rolled over principal payments of loans worth $2.4 billion that will be due in the coming two fiscal years, announced Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday.

“Chinese EXIM Bank has rolled over for 2 years principal amounts of following loans totalling $2.4 billion which are due in next 2 fiscal years i.e. FY2023-24: $1.2 billion; FY2024-25: $1.2 billion,” said Dar on Twitter.

“Pakistan will make interest payments only in both years,” he added.

Earlier this month, at the launch ceremony of the ‘Youth Sports Initiative’ in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also said that China’s Exim Bank has rolled over a $600-million loan.

“I was told not to use the name, but I really want to express my gratitude to our friend,” said PM Shehbaz back then. “Our reserves have increased after China’s Exim Bank rolled over the $600 million loan yesterday.

“We want to increase our reserves – not through loans, but our own hard work and sacrifice.”

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves were given a boost after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a staff-level agreement with Islamabad on policies to be supported by the nine-month Stand-By Agreement (SBA).

Following the agreement, the Executive Board of the IMF on July 12 approved the $3-billion SBA for Pakistan, which immediately allowed the disbursement of about $1.2 billion.

The remaining amount will be phased over the programme’s duration, subject to two quarterly reviews, the IMF added.

Pakistan has also received inflows to the tune of $3 billion from friendly countries, including $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The inflows gave a massive boost to the country’s low level of foreign exchange reserves.

Last week, as expected, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) surged $4.2 billion, clocking in at nearly $8.73 billion as of July 14, data showed.

The reserves’ position on July 21 will be released by the SBP later today (Thursday).

Pakistan Economy Saudi Arabia uae Ishaq Dar IMF deal IMF and Pakistan EXIM Bank IMF SBA China EXIM Bank loan rollover

Comments

1000 characters
Hilarious Jul 27, 2023 12:28pm
Just delaying the inevitable, but that’s always been the case hasn’t it.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Iman Jul 27, 2023 01:16pm
I think we should stop addressing Chinese as a friend or brother. Chinese have time and again proved that they take care of us whenever we are in deep trouble. Chinese are more like saviours or father to Pakistan people than anything else.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

China’s EXIM Bank has rolled over $2.4bn loans, says Ishaq Dar

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Economy, engagement with global institutions: Caretaker setup given extra powers ahead of elections

Senate passes Army Act amendment bill

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs350mn in penalties on six banks

Israel troops kill Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank: ministry

Putin hosts African leaders in Russia after grain deal exit

Sri Lanka lose Madushka after Pakistan declare with 410 lead

FBR seeks amendment to Sec 2(37) of ST Act

Cabinet clears much-awaited bill: Up to $2m fine on violation of personal data provisions

Read more stories