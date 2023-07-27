BAFL 39.96 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
BIPL 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.62%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
DGKC 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HBL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (4.23%)
HUBC 84.75 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1%)
MLCF 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
OGDC 88.81 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.32%)
PAEL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
PIOC 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.6%)
PPL 70.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.23%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 104.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
UNITY 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 4,794 Increased By 50.9 (1.07%)
BR30 16,758 Increased By 310.2 (1.89%)
KSE100 47,071 Increased By 388.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 16,776 Increased By 83.8 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise to 5-month high on tech, financials boost

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2023 10:38am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Australian shares rose on Thursday, boosted by technology stocks and financials, a day after data showed inflation slowed more than expected in the second quarter, indicating fewer chances of another rate hike in the central bank’s meeting next month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.7% to 7,451.6 points by 0040 GMT, hitting its highest level since Feb. 14.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed the consumer price rose 0.8% in the second quarter, the smallest gain since the third quarter of 2021.

Investors are now pricing in a 31% chance of a quarter-point hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia’s upcoming meeting in August.

Australia shares close at over five-month high as Q2 inflation slows

Investor sentiment, however, was dented after the US Federal Reserve hiked its interest rates by an expected 25 basis points while also signalling additional hikes ahead.

Back in Sydney, financial stocks led the gains with a 0.8% jump.

The “Big Four” banks gained between 0.6% and 1.2%.

Technology stocks jumped 1.6% to hit their highest level since July 21.

Shares of Xero Ltd gained 1.6%.

Mining stocks retreated 0.5% with sector majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto falling 0.5% and 1.9%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, shares of Fortescue slid 0.3% despite forecasting higher iron ore shipments for financial year 2024 as the miner ramped up its magnetite operations in Western Australia.

Investment bank Macquarie Group fell 4.4% after it flagged a lower quarterly profit as contributions from its asset management, banking and financial services slumped.

Lithium miner Allkem said its fourth-quarter revenue eased as weak lithium prices offset higher output at its flagship Mt Cattlin project in Western Australia, sending shares down 0.8%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.2% to 11,979.87 points.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares rise to 5-month high on tech, financials boost

PM calls for devising extensive export policy

Economy very much on track: PM

Policy continuation, forex financing a must for growth

Toshakhana case: SC rejects PTI chief’s plea to stay criminal proceedings

Investment Board Ordinance 2001: Cabinet approves draft amendment bill

Cabinet clears much-awaited bill: Up to $2m fine on violation of personal data provisions

FBR seeks amendment to Sec 2(37) of ST Act

Bilawal takes up issue of disruption of grain supply chain with Lavrov

Foreign investors: Repatriation of profit, dividend dives to 18-year low

Interbank, open market: Import of cash USD to help narrow rate differences: expert

Read more stories