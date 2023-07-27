BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
BIPL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
BOP 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 55.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.88%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.81%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
FFL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.76%)
HUBC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (2.96%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
MLCF 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
OGDC 88.76 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (2.26%)
PAEL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
PIOC 92.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.72%)
PPL 71.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.57%)
PRL 16.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.79%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
UNITY 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,803 Increased By 59.8 (1.26%)
BR30 16,804 Increased By 356.3 (2.17%)
KSE100 47,145 Increased By 462.9 (0.99%)
KSE30 16,811 Increased By 119.7 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Modi’s govt faces no-confidence vote over ethnic clashes

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:26am

NEW DELHI: India’s parliament on Wednesday authorised a no-confidence vote against Narendra Modi’s government by an alliance of opposition parties, to force the prime minister to address in detail concerns about ethnic clashes in a northeastern state.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a clear majority of 301 members in the 542-seat lower house of parliament, so the no-confidence vote will not affect its stability.

The opposition instead wants to trigger a debate about violence in the remote, BJP-ruled Manipur state, where more than 130 people have been killed and 60,000 displaced since it began in early May.

Approving the opposition motion, lower house speaker Om Birla said he would soon decide when the debate and vote would take place.

The ethnic tensions in the small state of 3.2 million people are seen as a rare security and political failure by Modi’s government, which will face a national election by May 2024.

Further incidents of arson and the destruction of some abandoned houses, government offices and vehicles by armed mobs were reported from at least two districts of Manipur on Wednesday, a local police official said, asking not to be named.

Modi had not commented in public about the violence until last week, when videos showing two women being paraded naked and molested by a mob in Manipur sparked national outrage.

Modi condemned the mass assault as “shameful” and promised tough action against the perpetrators.

Opposition parties have, however, disrupted the monsoon session of parliament which began last week, to demand a detailed statement by Modi on Manipur in parliament, followed by a debate.

As head of the government, he will have to respond to the no-confidence motion before it is put to vote.

The government has offered a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah, saying internal security is his ministry’s responsibility.

The violence began on May 3 after a court ordered the state government to consider extending special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education enjoyed by the tribal Kuki people to the majority Meitei population as well.

Shashi Tharoor, a leader of the main opposition Congress party, said the government must invest time to answer questions about Manipur.

“Everyone knows that Manipur has witnessed horrendous loss of lives in violence, sexual assault and displacement. How can this not be the main agenda?” Tharoor told Reuters.

Narendra Modi India BJP Modi government Indian PM Narendra Modi no-confidence vote Shashi Tharoor Indian parliament ethnic clashes Manipur state Indian opposition political parties

Comments

1000 characters

Modi’s govt faces no-confidence vote over ethnic clashes

PM calls for devising extensive export policy

Economy very much on track: PM

Policy continuation, forex financing a must for growth

Toshakhana case: SC rejects PTI chief’s plea to stay criminal proceedings

Investment Board Ordinance 2001: Cabinet approves draft amendment bill

Cabinet clears much-awaited bill: Up to $2m fine on violation of personal data provisions

FBR seeks amendment to Sec 2(37) of ST Act

Bilawal takes up issue of disruption of grain supply chain with Lavrov

Foreign investors: Repatriation of profit, dividend dives to 18-year low

Interbank, open market: Import of cash USD to help narrow rate differences: expert

Read more stories