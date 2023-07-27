IPP to set up agro-economic zones after coming into power

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) terming the ‘green revolution’ as the need of the hour, has announced to set up “agri-economic zones” and giving free electricity for agricultural tube-wells owned by the farmers having ownership of up to 12.5 acres of land.

Direct facilitation of small farmers and their education about the latest innovations and farming techniques is part of the manifesto of the IPP, said Abdul Aleem Khan, the central president of the IPP. He added that for revolutionary changes in the agro sector, the role of the Army Chief and Pakistan Army was praiseworthy and as a result of the efforts by the army country would not only become self-sufficient in food but also have a stable economy.

He pointed out that "Agro-Economic Zones" should be created to give agriculture the status of an industry. Appreciating the initiative of leasing through investment, President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party lauded foreign cooperation, especially by Saudi Arabia, for the agriculture sector.

Aleem Khan further said that modern drip irrigation and other innovations in this system are essential for a better production target for which we need to do a lot of work according to modern requirements. He said that the prosperity of the farmer community can guarantee the bright and safe future of our beloved motherland. He assured that his Party after coming into power will take more revolutionary steps for the development and boosting of the agriculture sector.

