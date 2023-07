SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in rival vegetable oils and on strong export data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 64 ringgit, or 1.57%, to 4,130 ringgit ($905.70) in early trade.

Palm oil retreats after rallying to 4-1/2-month high

It fell 2.4% in the previous session.