BAFL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
DGKC 55.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.19%)
FABL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
HBL 84.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.02%)
HUBC 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
MLCF 31.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.58%)
OGDC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.22%)
PAEL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.95%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.26%)
PIOC 91.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.29%)
PPL 70.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 104.70 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.55%)
UNITY 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,723 Increased By 23.4 (0.5%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 26.7 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,568 Increased By 150.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,641 Increased By 27.5 (0.17%)
Jul 26, 2023
Fifty-one pilot whales die after mass stranding in Australia

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2023 10:35am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SYDNEY: More than 50 pilot whales have died after stranding on a remote beach in Australia’s west, authorities said on Wednesday, while rescue teams tried to return the rest of the pod back to the waters.

Marine experts and volunteers camped overnight at Cheynes Beach, more than 450 kilometres (280 miles) southeast of Perth in Western Australia state, after the whales were found washed up near the beach.

“Sadly, 51 whales have died overnight after a mass stranding,” Western Australia Parks and Wildlife Service said in a statement.

“(We) are working in partnership with registered volunteers and other organisations to try to return the remaining 46 whales to deeper water during the course of the day.”

Pilot whales are notorious for their strong social bonds, so when one whale gets into difficulty and strands, the rest usually follow, according to marine experts.

Australia and neighbouring New Zealand are hot spots for mass whale strandings owing to large colonies of pilot whales living in the deep oceans surrounding both island nations, but the reason why they get trapped on beaches remains a mystery.

