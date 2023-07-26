KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 118,506 tonnes of cargo comprising 83,092 tonnes of import cargo and 35,414 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 83,092 comprised of 32,401 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,201 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 172 tonnes of Canola, 135 tonnes of Chickpeas & 45,183 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 35,414 comprised of 28,044 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,700 tonnes of Cements & 5,670 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 5121 containers comprising of 2617 containers import and 2504 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 599 of 20’s and 780 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 229 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 497 of 20’s and 577 of 40’s loaded containers while 143 of 20’s and 355 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely, GH Foehn, MT Shalamar, MT Quetta, X-Press Antares and Fatimah arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Hyundai Integral, CMA CGM Titan, MT Mardan, Anbien bay and Feng De Hai have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a ‘MSC Levina’ sailed out to sea on 25th July, 2023.

Cargo through put of 77,139tonnes, comprising 74,861 tones imports Cargo and 2,278 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,180 Containers (1,046 TEUs Imports and 134 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Oriole, Prabhu Parvati, Al-Jassasiya, Lana, Maersk Kensington and MSC Elaine & another ship, MSC Denise carrying Coal, Chemicals, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal, Gas Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 25th July, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023