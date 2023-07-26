Botswana doubles planned capacity of power plant to be built by India’s Jindal

GABORONE: Botswana has doubled to 600 megawatts (MW) the planned capacity of a coal-fired power plant to be built in the country by India’s Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, it said on Tuesday, as it seeks to boost both energy security and exports.

The country is hoping to supply power across the Southern African region, which is struggling with a crippling power deficit, its minister of minerals and energy said on Tuesday.

Botswana picked Jindal in November from three short-listed bidders to build its planned 300MW coal-fired power plant, which is expected to go into production by 2028.