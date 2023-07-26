BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
CM visits Services Hospital

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2023 06:17am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, visited Services Hospital on Tuesday and taking notice of poor state of affairs announced the hospital’s up-gradation and called a master plan from the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP).

During the visit, the CM observed issues such as bad beds in the wards, unpleasant odors, non-functional air conditioners, poor patient conditions, inadequate hygiene, substandard operation theaters and a lack of medical facilities.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the hospital’s condition, he reprimanded the Director of Finance for not paying the AC maintenance contractor for seven months and promptly ordered the removal of the said individual from his position. He also cancelled the parking contract due to complaints of overcharging and directed the Lahore Parking Company to take over parking management in Services Hospital.

The CM instructed the replacement of old beds and mattresses and directed early payment to the AC contractor. He stressed the urgent need to replace non-functional and damaged AC units in the wards. He inspected the dialysis unit, population welfare centre, police station, parking lot, and medicine store. He stressed the need of maintaining a constant supply of medicines in the store and directed proper cooling for medicines and injections.

The CM held a meeting, in which sustainable measures for higher production of cash crops and promotion of agriculture were reviewed. In the meeting, proposals regarding high-quality seeds and standard agricultural drugs were considered to achieve higher production of crops and it was agreed to allocate special zones for agriculture in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

