Health dept to provide support to police welfare hospitals

LAHORE: The caretaker provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram said on Tuesday that health department will provide all kinds of technical support to the police welfare hospitals, including human resource.

An agreement to this effect has also been signed between the Health Department and the Punjab Police. On the instructions of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, steps are being taken to restore the Punjab Police Welfare Hospitals.

“We will facilitate the patients coming to the welfare hospitals. Police Welfare Hospital Lahore of Punjab Police has been attached to Mayo Hospital, Police Welfare Hospital Gujranwala Teaching Hospital Gujranwala and Police Welfare Hospital Rawalpindi has been attached to Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital,” he said, adding: “We will facilitate the patients coming to the welfare hospitals. Main purpose of connecting the welfare hospitals managed by the Punjab Police with the government teaching hospitals was to provide better health facilities to the police employees.”

The minister visited Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. IG Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar welcomed the minister who alongwith IG Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar visited the martyrs’ memorial and laid wreaths. On this occasion, prayers were also offered for the martyrs of Punjab Police.

Dr. Javed Akram and Dr. Usman Anwar also visited the hospital in Police Lines. Later, the minister chaired meeting, in which vice-chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, pro-vice chancellor Professor Dr. Ijaz Hussain, Professor Dr. Moin, Professor Dr. Shahzad Shams, Professor Muhammad Imran, Dr. Nomia Ashraf, CEO Mayo Hospital Dr. Haroon Hamid, MS Dr. Ahsan and other faculty members, SP Headquarters Abdullah Lak and other officers were also present.

The health minister said that training and capacity building is being done for the doctors and staff in Punjab Police Welfare Hospitals. ICU and outdoor services are being made fully functional in Police Welfare Hospitals.

The capacity of Police Welfare Hospitals is being increased for medical tests and other treatment of the arrested accused, he added.

Dr Usman Anwar said that health is a priceless blessing of God. He is grateful to the health minister for making arrangements for the screening of police employees.

Moreover, the 33rd syndicate meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) was held in which AAA grant was approved for four months to FJMU and affiliated institutions.

It was also approved to hire a tax consultant for the next six months for Fatima Jinnah Medical University and affiliated hospitals. During the syndicate meeting, one year was approved for the repair and maintenance of 14 dialysis machines of Sir Gangaram Hospital.

