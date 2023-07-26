Sindh ministers say govt completely ready to deal with the challenge of rains

KARACHI: Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, along with Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh, Shehzad Ahmed, stated in a joint press conference at Archives Complex Clifton Karachi that the district and provincial administrations of Sindh are on full alert during the rains, from our provincial government to the tehsil and UC level, local government representatives are active and vigilant.

He announced that additional buses have arrived in Karachi to enhance travel facilities for citizens of Karachi, the specific routes for these buses will be determined and announced in the near future.

Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon spoke about the significance of Karunjhar mountain, affirming that its historical status will remain intact. He mentioned that the prevalence of politics across the country but the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as the only party actively working. He highlighted Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s commitment to providing flood victims with their own homes, fulfilling his promise. The PPP, known for its slogan of “bread, cloth, and house,” has provided opportunities to its constituents to realize their longstanding aspirations.

He emphasized that the promises of providing houses with ownership rights to flood victims in Larkana, Jacobabad, and Qamber Shahdadkot have been successfully fulfilled, and the government will continue this process in other affected areas. He said that the distribution of houses is carried out without any discrimination, solely based on merit. He highlighted that, in the current situation, Pakistan requires relief measures and healing, not chaos. The PPP is taking up this responsibility and fulfilling its duty to address the needs of the people.

Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed that the PPP aims to provide people with effective solutions to their enduring issues, recognizing that owning a home is a cherished dream for every individual.

In response to a question, he acknowledged Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s credibility as a respectable figure and shared that even Maulana Fazlur Rehman desires transparent elections in the future.

In response to another question, Sharjeel Inam Memon affirmed that during the flood, the Sindh government had consistently provided aid and support to hundreds of thousands of homeless people, and this humanitarian effort was witnessed by all.

Regarding the housing initiative, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah mentioned that the government plans to allocate more than 20 lakh houses. He clarified that the Sindh government has already fulfilled its financial commitments and contributed its share to the project. He further added that the federal government and donors are now stepping up to fulfill their respective responsibilities in this endeavor.

Nasir Hussain Shah expressed that they anticipate winning a significant number of seats not only in Sindh but also in Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). He expressed the party’s aspiration to see Bilawal Bhutto Zardari become the Prime Minister, but he clarified that the final decision lies with the party’s leadership.

Nasir Hussain Shah mentioned efforts to improve all the RO (Reverse Osmosis) plants in Sindh and said we are trying to make all the RO plants of Sindh run better. He acknowledged that winning elections in Sindh is a challenging task, but the people have rewarded the PPP for its dedicated service. He expressed hope that more people will join the PPP.

Answering the journalists’ questions, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the government is providing subsidies wherever possible to alleviate the impact of inflation. Additionally, the government is actively working to provide housing and address the challenges posed by the rapidly growing population.

He stated that while they engage in electoral contests and participate in politics, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) refrains from spreading hatred, unlike PTI. The PPP’s vision is to unite all people of the country without discrimination, and they are committed to carrying out this responsibility. Honorable Asif Ali Zardari possesses the capacity to bring everyone together, and the PPP stands as a symbol of love and unity, akin to a bouquet, in Pakistan.

In response to the question, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that every department of Sindh is diligently performing its duties. The Sindh government is fully cognizant of the historical significance of Thar and Karunjhar and is committed to preserving and promoting their importance.

In response to the question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) holds the prerogative to decide on welcoming individuals who wish to join the party. He emphasized that every political party has the right to nominate its candidate for the Prime Minister’s position. Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that voters prioritize finding solutions to their problems rather than being swayed solely by social media influences.

In response to a question, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) defeated Tehreek-e-Insaf in both Malir and Multan. He further expressed his opinion that in the future, Imran Khan will be remembered more for his cricket career than for his tenure as Prime Minister, which he considers to be unsuccessful.

Regarding the situation caused by the rains, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon responded that the Sindh government is fully prepared to handle and manage the challenges arising from the heavy rains.

In response to a question, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government is taking measures to enhance the economic situation by establishing an industrial zone.

Regarding the current challenges faced by the citizens of Karachi, Sharjeel Inam Memon attributed the difficulties to the incompetence of K Electric. He also mentioned that customers of HESCO and SEPCO are experiencing similar issues. He believes that the federal government agencies Nepra and Sepra should be responsible for taking action against these power distribution companies to address the situation.

