BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
BIPL 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.53%)
DFML 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 54.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
FABL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
FCCL 12.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.05%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 85.43 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (7.66%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
OGDC 87.29 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.15%)
PAEL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 90.57 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.34%)
PPL 70.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
SSGC 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By 39.5 (0.85%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 236.5 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,417 Increased By 362.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,614 Increased By 157.6 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm retreats after rallying to 4-1/2-month high

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2023 04:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday, as traders locked in profits after prices rallied to a 4-1/2-month high in the prior session on Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian grain warehouses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dipped 94 ringgit, or 2.26%, to 4,070 ringgit ($892.54) by the end of trading.

The contract had gained about 3.2% in the previous session, hitting its highest level since March 10.

Russia destroyed Ukrainian grain warehouses on the Danube River in a drone attack on Monday, targeting a vital export route for Kyiv in an expanding air campaign that Moscow began last week after quitting the Black Sea grain deal.

The propensity for profit-taking after the impressive gains from yesterday could see palm trade lower today, said Sathia Varqa of Fast Markets Palm Oil Analytics.

Palm oil up over news on Ukraine port attack

A slower rise in July production was confirmed by Malaysian Palm Oil Association data released yesterday, he added. Malaysia’s palm oil exports during July 1-25 rose 10.8% from the month before, according to AmSpec Agri Malaysia and up 17.8%, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

Meanwhile, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.77%, while its palm oil contract climbed 1.64%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 2.13%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

India’s July edible oil imports were set to jump to a record 1.86 million metric tons, nearly 60% more than normal, as refiners raised purchases to build stocks for festivals amid uncertainty over supplies from the Black Sea, dealers and cargo surveyors said on Tuesday.

Palm Oil palm oil export Palm oil price Malaysia’s palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm retreats after rallying to 4-1/2-month high

Pakistan’s economic success top priority for US: Blinken

PM expects positive results amid improved energy and agri production

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment till Aug 2

China replaces foreign minister Qin after brief stint and weeks of speculation

Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax plunges 78% in April-June

Three Palestinians killed by Israel troops: Palestinian ministry

Rain halts Pakistan’s charge after 12-run lead

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

Read more stories