BAFL 38.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
BIPL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.14%)
DFML 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
DGKC 54.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.68%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.54%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HBL 82.65 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.16%)
HUBC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
MLCF 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 85.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.47%)
PPL 69.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
PRL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.99%)
SSGC 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,675 Increased By 14.3 (0.31%)
BR30 16,233 Increased By 119.5 (0.74%)
KSE100 46,186 Increased By 131.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,498 Increased By 41.7 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

US-born South Korean becomes youngest Women’s World Cup player

AFP Published 25 Jul, 2023 11:24am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: Casey Phair on Tuesday became the youngest player to feature at a Women’s World Cup after coming on as a substitute in South Korea’s 2-0 defeat to Colombia aged 16 years and 26 days.

The striker was born in the United States and was called up by the country at youth level, but has now made her debut for South Korea.

She came on in the 78th minute in Sydney, besting the previous record set by Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Chiejine, who was 16 years and 34 days when she played at the 1999 World Cup.

Phair, born to an American father and Korean mother, is the first player of mixed descent to make the senior South Korean women’s football squad.

South Korea’s English coach Colin Bell called Phair the future after his side started their World Cup with a toothless defeat where they mustered only five shots all game.

“She deserved to get the chance to play, she has trained really well, as good as anyone,” said the 61-year-old coach.

“It is also a signal that that’s the future, she is the future.

“We need strong, fast players with physicality.”

Bell, who said on the eve of the match that he wanted to “safeguard” Phair from too much “hype”, hinted that he could give the teenager more time in their next match against debutants Morocco.

“She gives us energy and power and that is where we need to step up and every player needs to step up in the next game,” he said.

He added: “I wanted to throw her on to give her that experience.

“At least we made history today,” added Bell, referring to Phair’s landmark.

South Korea went down meekly to Colombia, conceding a penalty in the first half and then a second before the break when goalkeeper Yoon Young-geul made a mess of a shot by Linda Caicedo.

“I am very disappointed with the result and performance,” he said.

“The girls can play much better. At times they were too slow.

“We just did not create enough and our decision-making at times was not decisive enough.”

FIFA Women’s World Cup Casey Phair

Comments

1000 characters

US-born South Korean becomes youngest Women’s World Cup player

Intra-day update: rupee sees another fall against US dollar

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

Goods under brand name, trademark: Bulk supplies chargeable to GST: FBR

Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl

FY23: POL products worth $1.182bn imported by Pakistan on deferred payment basis

Three Palestinians killed by Israel troops: Palestinian ministry

Rain halts Pakistan’s charge after 12-run lead

LNG supply: Framework agreement inked with Azerbaijan

Industrial consumers: PLL, SSGC may be allowed to auction off unutilized capacity of LNG

Read more stories