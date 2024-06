ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly budget 2024-25 session will be held today (Thursday). President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the National Assembly (NA) session at Parliament House at 5pm on June 6.

The president under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution has summoned the session.

