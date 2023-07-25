BAFL 38.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.14%)
DFML 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.21%)
DGKC 54.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.68%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.69%)
GGL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 82.85 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (4.41%)
HUBC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
MLCF 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 85.97 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.61%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.47%)
PPL 69.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
PRL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.99%)
SSGC 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 102.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.25%)
UNITY 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,675 Increased By 14.6 (0.31%)
BR30 16,236 Increased By 122.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 46,180 Increased By 125.2 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,498 Increased By 41.9 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm retreats after rallying to 4-1/2-month high

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2023 10:44am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday, as traders locked in profits after prices rallied to a 4-1/2-month high in the prior session on Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian grain warehouses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dipped 34 ringgit, or 0.82%, to 4,130 ringgit in early trade.

Palm oil up over news on Ukraine port attack

The contract had gained about 3.2% in the previous session, hitting its highest level since March 10.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm retreats after rallying to 4-1/2-month high

Intra-day update: rupee sees another fall against US dollar

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

Goods under brand name, trademark: Bulk supplies chargeable to GST: FBR

Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl

FY23: POL products worth $1.182bn imported by Pakistan on deferred payment basis

Three Palestinians killed by Israel troops: Palestinian ministry

Rain halts Pakistan’s charge after 12-run lead

LNG supply: Framework agreement inked with Azerbaijan

Industrial consumers: PLL, SSGC may be allowed to auction off unutilized capacity of LNG

Read more stories