BAFL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
BIPL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
BOP 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
DFML 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
DGKC 54.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.51%)
FABL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.36%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.2%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 85.43 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (7.66%)
HUBC 81.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.05%)
MLCF 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 86.97 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.78%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
PIBTL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.64%)
PIOC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.26%)
PPL 70.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.5%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
SSGC 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By 43.1 (0.93%)
BR30 16,339 Increased By 225.9 (1.4%)
KSE100 46,425 Increased By 370.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,609 Increased By 153 (0.93%)
Oil prices steady near 3-month highs

Reuters Published July 25, 2023 Updated July 25, 2023 01:48pm

LONDON: Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, hovering near three-month highs as signs of tighter supplies and pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up the world’s second-biggest economy lifted sentiment, while weaker Western economic data weighed.

Brent futures were down 4 cents, or 0.05%, at $82.70 a barrel by 0823 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was stable at $78.74.

The crude benchmarks are on track for their fifth weekly gain in a row, with supplies expected to tighten due to output cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies.

Earlier-loading Brent contracts are selling above later loadings, a price structure known as backwardation indicating traders see tight supply, with the six-month spread near a two-and-a-half month high.

Industry data on US crude inventories is expected at around 2030 GMT.

Four analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 2 million barrels in the week to July 21.

Oil rallies higher for fourth straight week

In China, the world’s second-largest economy and second-biggest oil consumer, leaders pledged to step up economic policy support. Business activity in the euro zone shrank more than expected in July, a survey showed.

In the US, business activity slowed to a five-month low in July, a closely watched survey showed, but falling input prices and slower hiring indicate the Federal Reserve could be making progress on its bid to reduce inflation.

Sending a bearish signal, a 110,000 barrel-per-day unit at the huge US refinery in Baton Rouge will be shut for up to four weeks, sources said.

Investors have priced in quarter-point hikes from the Fed and European Central Bank this week, so the focus will be on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde say about future rate increases.

