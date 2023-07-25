BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
BIPL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.56%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.76%)
DFML 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.96%)
DGKC 54.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.85%)
FABL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.92%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.9%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
HBL 79.47 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.85%)
HUBC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.94%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.73%)
PIOC 88.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.65%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.93%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.11%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Charges against utility services: Mayor says property transactions subject to arrear payments

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: City Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the transfer, mutation, purchase and sale of land and property under the management of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) are subject to the payment of arrears of municipal utility services charges.

The vacated shops of the Estate Department of KMC will be given through public auction and should not be directly transferred to another person.

The permission issued for signboards in the megacity should be cancelled within the next three days, if they failed to pay the arrears.

He also asked the Department of Land, Katchi Abadis, and Orangi Town Pilot Project to ensure implementation of the orders regarding the payment of MUCT bills.

He issued these instructions while presiding over the meeting of heads of departments in his office on Monday.

Mayor Karachi’s Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Municipal Commissioner Noman Arshad and heads of various departments and other officers were also present.

Murtaza Wahab directed that the Department of Fire Brigade, Municipal Utility Services not to issue NOCs until the arrears of municipal utility services charges are paid.

He said that the bills of more than 6500 shops of the estate department should be issued in three months instead of six months.

The arrears of municipal utility services charges should also be included in the bills of the Estate shops. Instead of sealing the shops for non-payment of bills and arrears, action should be taken against the respective shopkeepers.

Murtaza Wahab said Rs25 million rupees were collected last year under the Department of Local Taxes. Practical steps should be taken to further increase this amount.

He said that the performance of the employees of the Municipal Utility Services Charges Department will be evaluated on each first Monday of the month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Murtaza Wahab Karachi kmc Karachi mayor utility services property transactions municipal utility arrear payments

Comments

1000 characters

Charges against utility services: Mayor says property transactions subject to arrear payments

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

Goods under brand name, trademark: Bulk supplies chargeable to GST: FBR

Contempt proceedings: ECP asks Islamabad police to arrest IK

Caretaker setup: PPP rejects ‘fake’ reports

LNG supply: Framework agreement inked with Azerbaijan

Industrial consumers: PLL, SSGC may be allowed to auction off unutilized capacity of LNG

Lahore, Sheikhupura: PM performs ground-breaking of 3 industrial zones

POL products worth $1.182bn imported on deferred payment basis

Agencies/provinces/areas: ECC allows allocation of wheat on price-weighted average

Read more stories