PPP has named 3-member body on caretaker setup in Sindh: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has nominated a three-member committee for the caretaker government.

Talking to journalists at the Sindh Assembly media corner here Monday, he said the opposition leader in Sindh assembly is currently in hiding, and I urge him to fulfil his constitutional duty without fear, both inside and outside the assembly.

He said that the Sindh government has initiated a housing plan for flood victims in Larkana. This initiative is based on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Under this plan, ownership rights of the land will be granted to the women of the respective families, aiming to empower women in the region.

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his intention to extend this program to other provinces if the PPP forms the next government.

Memon highlighted that population growth is also a pressing issue for the country, and it requires serious and immediate measures to meet housing needs.

Responding to a question, he said that every political party has the right to nominate its candidate for the caretaker Prime Minister’s position, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman also has the full right to exercise his political actions.

He claimed that approximately 80 percent of GDA (Grand Democratic Alliance) members are in contact with the PPP. He said that the PPP wants to collaborate with all political forces and it respects everyone. He said that a neutral caretaker setup is necessary for transparent elections.

He said that all decisions regarding the caretaker government will be made with the intention of ensuring free and fair elections. The priority of the PPP is fair elections, and they will make efforts to include non-controversial individuals in the caretaker setup. He said that opposition leader is currently in hiding, and he should fulfil his constitutional responsibilities without fear inside and outside the assembly. He said that problems cannot be resolved solely through video statements.

To another question, he hoped that a green revolution will occur in the entire Pakistan. He emphasized the need to enhance resources, promote business, and address population growth.

He said that anyone involved in illegal activities will be deemed illegal, including the use of child labour, and emphasized the importance of people’s contribution for a country’s progress. Regarding street crime, Memon said that the Sindh government has implemented a stringent strategy to tackle the street crime, also equipping the police with modern weapons to combat robbers.

He said that the Sindh government remains vigilant in addressing floodwater drainage.

In response to a question, he confirmed that the committee of PPP for the caretaker government is fully authorized to engage in talks. He expressed confidence that the decisions made will be fair and inclusive, with the aim of bringing non-controversial individuals to the forefront.

