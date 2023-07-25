BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
BIPL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.56%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.76%)
DFML 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.96%)
DGKC 54.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.85%)
FABL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.92%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.9%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
HBL 79.47 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.85%)
HUBC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.94%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.73%)
PIOC 88.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.65%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.93%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.11%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KPPSC director shot dead in Peshawar

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2023 06:20am

PESHAWAR: A director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) was shot dead Monday by gunmen near Doran Pur, Peshawar.

According to police, KPPSC Director of the examination, Muhammad Arshad was en route from Charsadda to Peshawar when shots were fired at his vehicle, adding that his driver was with him. He died on the spot.

The area police reached the site upon receiving information and took the deceased’s body into custody.

Police said, the motives behind the murder could not be ascertained. A case will be registered after the arrival of the deceased’s family. The body of the deceased has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

Initial investigation was commenced and two bullet casings from a 30-bore pistol were collected from the site, among other evidence.

A case will be registered after completion of medico-legal formalities and coordination with the deceased’s family, said the police.

The incident comes amid a series of targeted attacks in Peshawar district in recent days.

Last week, at least two police personnel were martyred and another two were injured when militants opened fire at a check post in Peshawar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP Peshawar KPPSC

Comments

1000 characters

KPPSC director shot dead in Peshawar

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

Goods under brand name, trademark: Bulk supplies chargeable to GST: FBR

Contempt proceedings: ECP asks Islamabad police to arrest IK

Caretaker setup: PPP rejects ‘fake’ reports

LNG supply: Framework agreement inked with Azerbaijan

Industrial consumers: PLL, SSGC may be allowed to auction off unutilized capacity of LNG

Lahore, Sheikhupura: PM performs ground-breaking of 3 industrial zones

POL products worth $1.182bn imported on deferred payment basis

Agencies/provinces/areas: ECC allows allocation of wheat on price-weighted average

Read more stories