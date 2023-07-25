KPPSC director shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) was shot dead Monday by gunmen near Doran Pur, Peshawar.

According to police, KPPSC Director of the examination, Muhammad Arshad was en route from Charsadda to Peshawar when shots were fired at his vehicle, adding that his driver was with him. He died on the spot.

The area police reached the site upon receiving information and took the deceased’s body into custody.

Police said, the motives behind the murder could not be ascertained. A case will be registered after the arrival of the deceased’s family. The body of the deceased has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

Initial investigation was commenced and two bullet casings from a 30-bore pistol were collected from the site, among other evidence.

A case will be registered after completion of medico-legal formalities and coordination with the deceased’s family, said the police.

The incident comes amid a series of targeted attacks in Peshawar district in recent days.

Last week, at least two police personnel were martyred and another two were injured when militants opened fire at a check post in Peshawar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023