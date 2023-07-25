IK moves IHC to seek details of cases against him

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Monday, approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking details of the criminal cases filed against him in the federal capital.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct a hearing of the petition moved by Khan through his counsels including Salman Akram Raja advocate, Sardar Latif Khosa advocate, and Sher Afzal Marwat advocate.

In his petition, he cited the federal government, Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents.

The PTI chairman requested the IHC to direct the respondents to furnish the details of “all the cases, FIRs, or inquiries” registered or reinitiated against him in the past 30 days.

He also sought the court’s direction upon the respondent to restrain them from arrest and may be allowed for appropriate relief including the filing of pre-arrest bail and direct respondents to provide the petitioner with all material including a statement of Azam Khan, former PS to the Prime Minister to enable the petitioner to answer relevant questions of the inquiry officers.

Khan further requested the court to bar the respondents from arresting him in any new case till he had access to justice by approaching the court concerned.

His counsel argued that it was required under Article 10A (right to fair trial) of the Constitution that investigations be conducted in a fair manner and “every accused has a fundamental right to due process of law”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023