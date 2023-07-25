BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
BIPL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.56%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.76%)
DFML 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.96%)
DGKC 54.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.85%)
FABL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.92%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.9%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
HBL 79.47 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.85%)
HUBC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.94%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.73%)
PIOC 88.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.65%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.93%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.11%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IK moves IHC to seek details of cases against him

Terence J Sigamony Published 25 Jul, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Monday, approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking details of the criminal cases filed against him in the federal capital.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct a hearing of the petition moved by Khan through his counsels including Salman Akram Raja advocate, Sardar Latif Khosa advocate, and Sher Afzal Marwat advocate.

In his petition, he cited the federal government, Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents.

The PTI chairman requested the IHC to direct the respondents to furnish the details of “all the cases, FIRs, or inquiries” registered or reinitiated against him in the past 30 days.

He also sought the court’s direction upon the respondent to restrain them from arrest and may be allowed for appropriate relief including the filing of pre-arrest bail and direct respondents to provide the petitioner with all material including a statement of Azam Khan, former PS to the Prime Minister to enable the petitioner to answer relevant questions of the inquiry officers.

Khan further requested the court to bar the respondents from arresting him in any new case till he had access to justice by approaching the court concerned.

His counsel argued that it was required under Article 10A (right to fair trial) of the Constitution that investigations be conducted in a fair manner and “every accused has a fundamental right to due process of law”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IHC PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

IK moves IHC to seek details of cases against him

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

Goods under brand name, trademark: Bulk supplies chargeable to GST: FBR

Contempt proceedings: ECP asks Islamabad police to arrest IK

Caretaker setup: PPP rejects ‘fake’ reports

LNG supply: Framework agreement inked with Azerbaijan

Industrial consumers: PLL, SSGC may be allowed to auction off unutilized capacity of LNG

Lahore, Sheikhupura: PM performs ground-breaking of 3 industrial zones

POL products worth $1.182bn imported on deferred payment basis

Agencies/provinces/areas: ECC allows allocation of wheat on price-weighted average

Read more stories