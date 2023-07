JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second session on Monday, dragged by weaker rival vegetable oils in the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 45 ringgit, or 1.12%, to 3,990 ringgit ($872.70) a metric ton during early trade.

Palm oil ease, but logs fourth weekly rise on supply concerns

The contract posted 4.2% weekly gain on Friday.