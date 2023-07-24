BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Election Act set to be amended to empower caretaker govt: Dar

Monitoring Desk Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

KARACHI: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has all but confirmed that the Election Act 2017 is set to be amended in order to empower the upcoming caretaker government to take important decisions rather than just run day-to-day operations until a democratically elected government takes over.

In an appearance on private TV channel, Dar was questioned whether the Section 230 of the Election Act — which relates to the functions of a caretaker government — was about to be amended.

“To the best of my understanding, yes,” he replied.

“I don’t think this is something to hide from the nation. They will find out and it should [indeed] be amended,” Dar said, adding that the nation’s time should not be wasted by having the caretaker government be bogged down solely in “day-to-day” tasks.

He said it would be “inappropriate” for the caretaker prime minister to be concerned only with routine tasks. Questioned if the caretaker prime minister would have more power to take important decisions after the amendment, Dar said: “He should be [in that position to take major actions].”

Asked if he was in the running for the position of the caretaker prime minister, Dar said it would be “premature” to comment on it, adding that he did not believe in pursuing or desiring any office.

He said whoever was chosen as the caretaker prime minister, would continue to have his support as a senator and leader of the house in the Senate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ishaq Dar Election Act Amendment caretaker prime minister Finance minister Ishaq Dar caretaker government Election Act 2017

Comments

1000 characters

Election Act set to be amended to empower caretaker govt: Dar

New GSP scheme’s fate hangs in the balance

PM vows to eliminate economic woes

PM urges people to avenge 2018 ‘poll rigging’

Caretaker setup: PPP asks PML-N to take allies on board

Five export-oriented sectors: SNGPL directed to supply gas/RLNG without any subsidy

Bifurcation of PESCO into two Discos approved

Tax on immovable properties: FBR urged to give taxpayers online declaration option

Punjab examines release of water into rivers by India

Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

Viral videos: US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case

Read more stories