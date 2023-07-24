Nullah Lai: Drone cameras being used to monitor flow of water

RAWALPINDI: Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Kunwar Dilshad along with Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr Jamal Nasir here on Sunday visited different areas and reviewed the arrangements finalised for monsoon.

They visited Gawalmandi and Ariya Mohalla areas and inspected flow of water in Nullah Lai.

They also inspected arrangements finalized to clear stagnant rainwater, encroachments and other arrangements made to deal with urban flooding.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Saif Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency Muhammad Tanveer and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

The Advisor and Provincial Minister said that there was a possibility of heavy rains so, all the departments concerned should remain alert round the clock.

They appreciated preparations made by WASA and other departments and said that in spite of 205 mm rainfall in Rawalpindi, there was no urban flooding.

The district administration and WASA had made excellent arrangements for Monsoon, they said.

Strict action was being taken against those who throw garbage and solid waste in drains particularly Nullah Lai, they said adding, encroachments on the banks of the drains were also being removed.

Drone cameras were being used to monitor flow of water in Nullah Lai.

Kunwar Dilshad said, ”We are in constant contact with the administration on the directives of the CM Punjab. All-out

efforts are being made to avoid urban flooding and all the encroachments will be removed.”

CM Punjab had expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for Monsoon, they added.

All the agencies had been directed to remain on high alert to cope with any emergency situation during Monsoon, he added.

The Commissioner informed that encroachments were being removed from the banks of the drains and all the departments were working in coordination with each other. The departments concerned had been put on high alert.

Giving a 24-hour ultimatum, the Advisor directed the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi to remove the encroachments from the banks of the drains and instructed them to submit a report.