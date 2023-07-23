Nawaz, Maryam reach Dubai to meet Zardari, Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Following Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and her daughter Maryam Nawaz also reached Dubai on Saturday to deliberate upon the prevailing political situation of the country.

PML-N sources said that party Quaid Nawaz Sharif and senior vice president Maryam Nawaz reached Dubai for a meeting with the PPP leadership who have already reached the Gulf country. They said the leaders of the two parties will deliberate upon the date of dissolution of the assemblies and the forthcoming caretaker setup. They further stated that they would also exchange views on the reservations of some coalition partners, particularly Maulana Fazlur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) with regard to the matters related to the dissolution of assemblies and holding of the general elections.

