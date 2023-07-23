BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry: Messages from Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Governor of Punjab

Published 23 Jul, 2023 03:25am

TEXT: It is truly commendable that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is organizing 46th FPCCI Export Awards Ceremony in recognition of the Pakistan Exporters belonging to different sectors.

FPCCI’s Awards play a pivotal role in promoting competitiveness in all fields of life. These enhance the confidence of individuals and organizations by recognizing their hard work. These awards are a symbol of pride both at the national and international level. These awards not only promote the image of the winners in international market but also play a significant role in positive portrayal of our country.

The instituting of FPCCI Export Awards is a good initiative of FPCCI in the era of globalization and competitiveness, where the success of nations depends upon new ideas, creative plans, cutting edge innovations and inventions. These concepts are mostly found in knowledge-based economies as historically proven to be the primary cause of economic prosperity of all Nations. I expect that these awards will serve to cultivate a healthy competition in all sectors of the economy to encourage quality, high standards and a firm commitment to improve productivity, leading to harness new markets besides meeting the international challenges.

On this occasion, I congratulate FPCCI in its devotion and sincere efforts to promote talent of the country. I also extend my heartiest felicitations to all award winners on their outstanding performance and contribution in economic development of the country. I hope that these individuals and organizations will continue their efforts for the prosperity of Pakistan.

