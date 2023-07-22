BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
PM Shehbaz reiterates call for national unity on Charter of Economy

  • Premier says the risk of default is gone due to an agreement with the IMF
BR Web Desk Published July 22, 2023 Updated July 22, 2023 07:58pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reiterated his call for national unity on the Charter of Economy to strengthen the country's foundations, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a ceremony in honor of students who studied at Danish schools in Lahore, he said the risk of default is gone due to an agreement with the IMF and now we should convert this breathing space into opportunity.

Shehbaz Sharif said the obstacles can be removed from the path of development if we get over our differences and become united.

He said the elite of the country criticized his decision to establish Danish schools and despite the opposition, the schools were opened in South Punjab.

The Prime Minister said fifty thousand students are getting an education in Danish schools and they are securing a prominent position in society due to their hard work.

On appeal of a medical student, he requested the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister to reinitiate the laptop distribution scheme in the province.

Earlier the Prime Minister distributed cash awards among the students of Danish Schools who got high positions in academic excellence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif IMF agreement

