SABS University of Art gets accreditation from HEC

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2023 06:06am

HYDERABAD: The Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro, first public sector university of Pakistan providing art and design education aligning with challenging job market demands, got accreditation from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan Islamabad.

A letter received from the HEC No. 17 (109)/A&A/Acc/HEC-2021/495, July 19, 2023, reads “An Accreditation Committee of HEC carried out physical inspection of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro on June 19, 2023 to ascertain the available physical infrastructure, academic facilities and based on recommendations of said committee, the competent authority is pleased to grant NOC to the financial parameters and based on the recommendation of the said Committee the Competent Authority is pleased to grant NOC to the Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro till December 31, 2024".

Vice-chancellor SABS Prof Dr Arabella Bhutto said that University functions at the national level as an accreditated institute within its scope to facilitate enhancing the quality of art and design education in Pakistan.

She said that accreditation is a big success of SABS University and before seeking accreditation we ensured that all systems, procedures, networks and programs were able to achieve standards that are comparable with standards and thus are required to gain HEC accreditation.

