Qureshi, Umar’s interim bail extended till Aug 8

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday accepted the bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the party deserter Asad Umar in terrorism cases and extended their interim bail till August 8. Both Qureshi and Asad Umar appeared before the court.

The court heard six cases against Qureshi related to his involvement in an attack on Corps Commander House, Askari Tower and other cases.

The court granted interim bail to the PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi till August 8 and sought arguments on the bail in the next hearing.

The Gulberg police had registered the Askari Tower attack case against Umar and others.

