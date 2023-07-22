PFA holds stakeholders conference

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority on Friday held a stakeholders conference to make the system more effective by addressing issues and suggestions for improving and easing food businesses.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar and representatives of national and multinational food companies participated in the conference.

Meanwhile, stakeholders made suggestions to PFA regarding food licenses, labelling, medical screening and checking system. The DG PFA also answered the questions of food business representatives.

Addressing the participants of the conference, Raja Jahangir Anwar said the process of issuing product labels and food licenses is being further expedited. Moreover, an action plan will be developed for recycling used oil and rPET plastic.

He further said that separate directorates have been created to improve the quality of used oil, milk and water.

He commended the stakeholders for actively participating in the conference and stated that the stakeholder conference would be held regularly every three months, he added.

On the occasion, stakeholders appreciated the PFA for holding a fruitful conference. They said the conference gave food business operators (FBOs) an opportunity to raise and present their issues in front of the authority.

For the first time, an authority at the highest level has heard the concerns of its stakeholders, which is commendable, stakeholders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023