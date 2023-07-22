Issue of declining industrialisation echoes in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) during the Sindh Assembly session on Friday voiced concerns over the declining industrialisation in the province, asking the government to introduce a policy for the ginning factories.

Nand Kumar Goklani of the GDA on a call attention notice questioned about the relocation of local industries to other provinces and asked the government to find reasons behind the shift.

"Economy is linked to the industries," he said and demanded a policy and subsidy for the ginners. He said that the cotton is the second largest crop that the country's agriculture sector produces.

In reply, Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the industrial units have been set up in Hyderabad and Kotri and a special economic zone on 184 acres of land is being founded in Larkana.

Similarly, work on an economic zone in Keamari, Karachi on 2000-acre of plot is also under way, along with another one in Khairpur, he said and also lauded former CM Sindh, Syed Qaim Ali Shah for his role.

The government has also laid a foundation stone for an economic zone in Dhabeji, he said and informed the house that there is a tax holiday on import of machinery for a 10-year period. "We want to help the business community reap benefits," he said that the government has a focus on bringing a maximum investment.

Sharjeel also told the assembly that his party government has to build 2.1 million homes for the flood affectees, saying that construction work has started.

The PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is handing over the ownership to 5000 people with Rs300,000 aid on Friday, he said, adding that the Sindh government is going to build homes for people in katcha areas.

