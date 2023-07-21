KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 88,554 tonnes of cargo comprising 63,368 tonnes of import cargo and 25,186 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 63,368 comprised of 30,644 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 14,630 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,767 tonnes of Canola, 977 tonnes of Lentils, 11,900 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 2,450 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 25,186 comprised of 23,126 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, & 2,060 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 4570 containers comprising of 2437 containers import and 2133 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 407 of 20’s and 983 of 40’s loaded while 64 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 478 of 20’s and 346 of 40’s loaded containers while 217 of 20’s and 373 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 03 ships namely Cosco Antwerp, X-Press Bardsey and Nordrhone arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Some 05 ships namely, Msc Altair, Elenore, SSL Krishna, Falcon Royal and Darya Jamuna have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Maersk Kinloss, Maersk Pelepas, MSC Greenwich, Gaschem Warnow and Milaha Pelepas sailed out to sea on 20th July, while another ship, ‘Bum Shin’ is expected to sail on same day.

Cargo through put of 125,596tonnes, comprising 61,846 tones imports Cargo and 63,750 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,527 Containers (777 TEUs Imports and 3,750 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, JBU Opal and IVS Okudogo carrying Container, Palm oil and Coal are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on 20th July, 2023.

