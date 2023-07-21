Mayor for resolving water, and drainage problems

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that effective measures are being taken to ensure water supply, and intact proper drainage system around mosques, imam bargahs, and procession routes.

He expressed these views during a meeting with civil society leaders including various town Chairman's, vice Chairman's in Chairman Secretariat Karsaz Water Corporation.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, PPP Leader Karamullah Waqasi, CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed and COO Water Corporation Engineer Asadullah Khan were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held to solve the problems of water supply and drainage across the city.

Mayor Karachi while directing the Water Corporation officials said that all the problems of water supply and drainage should be solved throughout the city while special arrangements should be made for water supply and drainage throughout the city during Muharram, so that citizens and mourners do not face any kind of problem.

Mayor Karachi further said that problems faced by the citizens will be solved on priority basis.

