KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (July 20, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
JS Global Cap. Adamjee Ins. 358,000 23.28
JS Global Cap. 642,000 23.28
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 23.28
Sherman Sec. Aisha Steel Mill 200,000 6.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 6.15
Nael Capital Azgard Nine 3,717,500 7.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,717,500 7.05
JS Global Cap. Cherat Cement 11,000 123.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 123.00
TS Sec. Gharibwal Cement 875,000 0.02
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 875,000 0.02
Ghani Osman Sec. Hub Power Co. 100 80.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 80.60
Spectrum Securities Interloop Ltd. 25,000 37.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 37.50
Darson Sec. Khyber Textile 100 700.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 700.00
Munir Khanani Sec. Lalpir Power 375,000 22.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 375,000 22.10
Munir Khanani Sec. Sui North Gas 8,500 44.70
Munir Khanani Sec. 8,500 44.70
Fawad Yusuf Sec. 120,000 44.78
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 137,000 44.77
Ghani Osman Sec. Telecard Limited 3 8.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3 8.00
JS Global Cap. TPL Properties 31,000 13.33
First Nat. Equities 125,000 14.26
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 156,000 14.08
MRA Securities Treet Corp 1,408 20.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,408 20.00
Intermarket Sec. Unity Foods Ltd 2,270,000 23.30
Intermarket Sec. 1,270,000 23.35
Intermarket Sec. 1,000,000 23.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,540,000 23.32
MRA Securities WorldCall Telecom 10,000 1.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 1.35
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 11,048,111
===========================================================================================
