BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.98%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.87%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.42%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.03%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUBC 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.12%)
OGDC 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.42%)
PPL 70.97 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.39%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.83%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.84%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.02%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.16%)
BR100 4,594 Increased By 60 (1.32%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 266.2 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,398 Increased By 303.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,230 Increased By 152.8 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2023 06:38am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (July 20, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
JS Global Cap.               Adamjee Ins.                             358,000         23.28
JS Global Cap.                                                        642,000         23.28
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,000,000         23.28
Sherman Sec.                 Aisha Steel Mill                         200,000          6.15
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 200,000          6.15
Nael Capital                 Azgard Nine                            3,717,500          7.05
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               3,717,500          7.05
JS Global Cap.               Cherat Cement                             11,000        123.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  11,000        123.00
TS Sec.                      Gharibwal Cement                         875,000          0.02
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 875,000          0.02
Ghani Osman Sec.             Hub Power Co.                                100         80.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     100         80.60
Spectrum Securities          Interloop Ltd.                            25,000         37.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  25,000         37.50
Darson Sec.                  Khyber Textile                               100        700.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     100        700.00
Munir Khanani Sec.           Lalpir Power                             375,000         22.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 375,000         22.10
Munir Khanani Sec.           Sui North Gas                              8,500         44.70
Munir Khanani Sec.                                                      8,500         44.70
Fawad Yusuf Sec.                                                      120,000         44.78
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 137,000         44.77
Ghani Osman Sec.             Telecard Limited                               3          8.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                       3          8.00
JS Global Cap.               TPL Properties                            31,000         13.33
First Nat. Equities                                                   125,000         14.26
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 156,000         14.08
MRA Securities               Treet Corp                                 1,408         20.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,408         20.00
Intermarket Sec.             Unity Foods Ltd                        2,270,000         23.30
Intermarket Sec.                                                    1,270,000         23.35
Intermarket Sec.                                                    1,000,000         23.35
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               4,540,000         23.32
MRA Securities               WorldCall Telecom                         10,000          1.35
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  10,000          1.35
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        11,048,111
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Comments

1000 characters

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

‘Green channel’ facility: FBR increases clearance of imports and exports to 66pc

Incentives, innovative services: Remittance inflows from GCC states may soar to $20bn: experts

Pakistan urged to take the side of Ukraine

Ukraine conflict: PM for negotiated settlement

Press conference: Moscow seeks explanation over denial of participation

General election: Rs42.528bn TSG grant approved by ECC

ECP says election will be held by Oct 11 if NA dissolved on Aug 12

Section 4C of Income Tax Ord will only have prospective effect: IHC

Nepra approves positive adjustment of Rs1.90/unit for May

HSD price cut: Ogra says has no mandate to review or amend govt policy

Read more stories