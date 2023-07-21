KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (July 20, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== JS Global Cap. Adamjee Ins. 358,000 23.28 JS Global Cap. 642,000 23.28 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 23.28 Sherman Sec. Aisha Steel Mill 200,000 6.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 6.15 Nael Capital Azgard Nine 3,717,500 7.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,717,500 7.05 JS Global Cap. Cherat Cement 11,000 123.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 123.00 TS Sec. Gharibwal Cement 875,000 0.02 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 875,000 0.02 Ghani Osman Sec. Hub Power Co. 100 80.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 80.60 Spectrum Securities Interloop Ltd. 25,000 37.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 37.50 Darson Sec. Khyber Textile 100 700.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 700.00 Munir Khanani Sec. Lalpir Power 375,000 22.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 375,000 22.10 Munir Khanani Sec. Sui North Gas 8,500 44.70 Munir Khanani Sec. 8,500 44.70 Fawad Yusuf Sec. 120,000 44.78 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 137,000 44.77 Ghani Osman Sec. Telecard Limited 3 8.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3 8.00 JS Global Cap. TPL Properties 31,000 13.33 First Nat. Equities 125,000 14.26 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 156,000 14.08 MRA Securities Treet Corp 1,408 20.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,408 20.00 Intermarket Sec. Unity Foods Ltd 2,270,000 23.30 Intermarket Sec. 1,270,000 23.35 Intermarket Sec. 1,000,000 23.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,540,000 23.32 MRA Securities WorldCall Telecom 10,000 1.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 1.35 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 11,048,111 ===========================================================================================

