BAFL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.93%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 80.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.59%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PAEL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.92%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
PPL 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 23.2 (0.5%)
BR30 16,039 Increased By 65.3 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,808 Increased By 410.2 (0.9%)
KSE30 16,363 Increased By 132.4 (0.82%)
KSE-100 gains 0.67%

  • Benchmark index settles near 45,400 level after 303-point increase on Thursday
BR Web Desk Published July 20, 2023 Updated July 21, 2023 10:09am

The KSE-100 ended its side-ways movement, increasing 0.67% on Thursday as index-heavy oil/gas and automobile sectors led the charge.

At close, the KSE-100 settled at 45,398.31 after an increase of 303.20 points or 0.67%.

KSE-100 closes marginally positive as banks, oil/gas sectors help

Investors, delighted at the new programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), had resorted to profit-booking earlier during the week. The index has still rallied 9.5% in the current month.

“Happy days returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange following a 2.4% dip for the KSE-100,” said brokerage house Arif Habib Limited in a post-market note. “(We) anticipate the KSE-100 to target 47k in the near term as price expansion phase continues.

Volume on the all-share index massively increased to 464.23 million from 245.45 million on Wednesday. The value of shares traded increased to Rs10.1 billion from Rs9.4 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 185.19 million shares followed by Bank of Punjab with 19.5 million shares and K-Electric with 15.89 million shares.

Shares of 347 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 227 registered an increase, 93 recorded a fall and 27 remained unchanged.

