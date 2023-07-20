BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.98%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.87%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.42%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.03%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUBC 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.12%)
OGDC 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.42%)
PPL 70.97 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.39%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.83%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.84%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.02%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.16%)
BR100 4,594 Increased By 60 (1.32%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 266.2 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,398 Increased By 303.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,230 Increased By 152.8 (0.95%)
Putin opted out not to ‘jeopardise’ BRICS summit: S.Africa

AFP Published 20 Jul, 2023 06:26pm

JOHANNESBURG: Russian President Vladimir Putin decided against attending an upcoming BRICS summit in Johannesburg in person because he did not want to “jeopardise” the talks, a top South African diplomat said Thursday.

Putin’s potential visit had posed a diplomatic and legal dilemma for South Africa ahead of the August 22-24 meeting.

He is the target of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant – a provision that South Africa as an ICC member would be expected to implement if he to set foot in the country.

Putin to skip BRICS summit in S Africa under arrest threat

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office ended the uncertainty on Wednesday, announcing that Putin would not be attending in person and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would go in his place.

South Africa’s ambassador-at-large for Asia and the BRICS, Anil Sooklal, said that under a “collectively” reached decision Putin would take part in the discussions virtually.

“President Putin understands the dilemma that South Africa faces, but he didn’t want to jeopardise the summit, he didn’t want to create problems for South Africa,” Sooklal told a media briefing in Johannesburg.

Pretoria is the current chair of the BRICS group, an acronym for heavyweights Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which sees itself as a counterweight to Western economic domination.

South Africa had been under heavy domestic and international pressure not to host the Russian leader.

Sooklal said despite Putin’s absence the government was confident that the talks would “be a success”.

The Russian leader “will participate fully in all the discussions,” albeit remotely, he said.

Putin is being sought over accusations that Russia unlawfully deported Ukrainian children after it invaded its neighbour in February 2022.

Vladimir Putin BRICS BRICS summit

