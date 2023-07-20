BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.48%)
DGKC 53.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.64%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.77%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.32%)
HBL 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.4%)
HUBC 80.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.55%)
OGDC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.2%)
PAEL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.67%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.13%)
PIOC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.98%)
PPL 69.85 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.76%)
PRL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.97%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 44.57 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.76%)
SSGC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TELE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.12%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.05%)
TRG 103.03 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.06%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.11%)
BR100 4,584 Increased By 50.9 (1.12%)
BR30 15,882 Increased By 174.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 45,351 Increased By 255.5 (0.57%)
KSE30 16,209 Increased By 131.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

FDI in FY23 – the plunge deepens

BR Research Published 20 Jul, 2023 11:28am

The country was able to attract $1.46 billion in foreign direct investment in FY23 – the same level as FY13, but lower than what it has been annually in the past seven years barring FY19. The level of foreign investment in the country is nothing worth excitement while the FDI challenges continue to burden the already weak investment landscape.

The latest data released by the central bank shows that the FDI in FY23 was down by 25 percent year-on-year. FDI in June more than halved to $114 million from $271 million in the same month a year ago. Yearly data show key trends. Net FDI in FY23 has declined continuously over the last 4 years and was the weakest in FY23. What is worrisome is the fact that the consecutive decline over the last 4 years was also seen in FDI inflows with weakest FDI inflows in FY23 over the last 4 years. The FDI outflows have remained between $650 and $750 million except FY21 when outflows increased specifically from the telecom sector. Moreover, the FDI from China, which continues to be the largest investor in the country particularly in the power sector, has also come down over these years along with rise in FDI outflows.

The focus should be on streamlining the long-standing structural bottlenecks in the investment climate such as streamlining the FDI approval process. At the same time stability in the country’s economic and political scenario is critical for any resurgence of investment in the country. Poor economic and political climate have been additional factors in bogging down the business and investment in the country over the last one year. Yet another factor – rather sub-factor of the uncertainty in the country has been the holding back of profits and dividends of the MNCs to control dollar outflow, which has left scared away foreign investors tremendously as they see the existing foreign investors unable to repatriate their earnings to their home countries.

Comments

1000 characters

FDI in FY23 – the plunge deepens

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

At least 1 killed, four injured in blast near KPK’s Khyber district

Electricity: govt hasn’t enhanced peak hours

Status quo likely in upcoming MPC meeting, say brokerage houses

US does not take sides on political parties in Pakistan: State Dept

Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Holy Quran burning

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in 1st Test

New Zealand shooter kills two on eve of Women’s Soccer World Cup

KE’s licence renewed for 6 months

3 outstanding pacts: KE, federal govt inch closer to final drafts

Read more stories