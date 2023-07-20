BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
Jul 20, 2023
Business & Finance

Malaysia’s June exports fall 14.1% y/y, faster than forecast

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2023 09:49am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s exports in June fell 14.1% from a year earlier, faster than expected, government data showed on Thursday. June’s exports had been expected to decline 13.6%, according to 13 economists surveyed by Reuters.

Imports in June also shrank 18.9% from a year earlier, data from the statistics department showed.

Analysts were expecting a 16.5% fall. Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 25.8 billion ringgit ($5.68 billion) in June, compared with analysts’ estimate of 21.6 billion ringgit.

