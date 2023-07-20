BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
Ukraine’s FM to arrive today

Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will arrive on a two-day official visit Thursday for talks on issues of mutual interest.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the Ukrainian foreign minister will undertake a two-day official visit of Pakistan from July 20-21.

While in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Kuleba will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold detailed talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

“Pakistan and Ukraine enjoy close and cordial relations, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture and higher education,” it added.

Foreign Minister Kuleba’s visit is the first-ever ministerial visit from Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Ukraine in 1993.

“It is expected to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries,” the Foreign Office further stated.

