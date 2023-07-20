Ex-mayor approaches LHC against PLGA 2022

LAHORE: Former mayor of Lahore Col Mubashir Javed (retired) has approached the Lahore High Court against the Punjab Local Government Act (PLGA) 2022 promulgated by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and sought a direction to the election commission to hold the local bodies polls under the law of 2013.

The petitioner said, the PLGA 2022 is a person specific legislation in violation of the letter and spirit of the parliamentary democracy and Article 140 of the Constitution. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) failed to fulfill its constitutional duty to conduct fair and free the local governments’ election in Punjab within the stipulated time.

He asked the court to set aside the impugned law and direct the ECP to conduct the LG polls under the 2013 Act in Punjab without further delay.

