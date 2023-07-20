BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 96,204 tonnes of cargo comprising 75,219 tonnes of import cargo and 20,985 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 75,219 comprised of 47,560 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 6,150 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,821 Tons of Canola, 1,488 tonnes of Lentils, 6,900 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 10,300 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 20,985 comprised of 17,885 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, & 3,100 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 6716 containers comprising of 3190 containers import and 3526 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1350 of 20’s and 920 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 177 of 20’s and 493 of 40’s loaded containers while 775 of 20’s and 794 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 05 ships, namely, Msc Altair, Ym Express, Ivy Ocean, Bay Spirit and SSL Krishna arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

There were 03 ships namely Navios Jasmine, SSL Brahmaputra and GFS Prime have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, RongHia Wan and Duyen Hai-1 are expected to sail on Wednesday 19th 2023.

Cargo through put of 154,210tonnes, comprising 131,100 tones imports Cargo and 23,110 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,870 Containers (3,600 TEUs Imports and 1,270 TEUs export) were handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Gas-Chem War-Now and Gas Zeus & another ship, Maersk Pelepas carrying Chemicals, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at Engro Vopak Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 19th July, while two more container ships, CMA CGM Ivanhoe and MSC Tia-II are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 20th July, 2023.

